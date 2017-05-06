Alpha-May Club holds annual lecture tomorrow

Alpha-May Club, an association of male Itsekiri professionals in Lagos, holds its 34th annual lecture and party in Lekki, tomorrow afternoon. The theme of this year’s lecture which is to be given by Chief Edward Ekpoko is “The Itsekiri: People, Land and Crown.” Alpha-May Club was founded 32 years ago with the principal aim of promoting Itsekiri interests and promoting peaceful co-existence with other ethnic nationalities.

The post Alpha-May Club holds annual lecture tomorrow appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

