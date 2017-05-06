Pages Navigation Menu

Alpha-May Club holds annual lecture tomorrow

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Alpha-May Club, an association of male Itsekiri professionals in Lagos, holds its 34th annual lecture and party in Lekki, tomorrow afternoon. The theme of this year’s lecture which is to be given by Chief Edward Ekpoko is “The Itsekiri: People, Land and Crown.” Alpha-May Club was founded 32 years ago with the principal aim of promoting Itsekiri interests and promoting peaceful co-existence with other ethnic nationalities.

