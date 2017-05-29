Alter Plate Music Presents: Debi J – Hold Something

Alter Plate Music presents the debut single from one of her frontline act, Debi J entitled ‘Hold Something‘.

The Micon The Super Sound Boi produced jam is a ear wormy number from the emerging superstar! This is coming on the heels of singles from fellow AlterPlate acts, ‘Samankue’ by Harrysong and ‘Oyiye’ by Dezign.

‘Hold Something’ is an impressive dancehall-tinge show by Debi J, who croons effortlessly on the mid tempo single.

Connect with Debi J: @mrdebi

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Debi-J-Hold-Something.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

