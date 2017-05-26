Pages Navigation Menu

Aluu four: Court fixes July 27 for judgement

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Justice Letan Nyordee of the Rivers State High court has fixed July 27 for judgment on the murder case of the four University of Port-Harcourt students, popularly called Aluu four. The court fixed the date after all the lawyers in the matter adopted their written addresses before the court. Seven accused persons are now standing […]

