Always Demand For Money Before Having Séx With Any Man – Bobrisky Advices Ladies

Our dear Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky has advice for ladies out there. The Nigerian popular gay said lady should demand for money before s*x. Read what he posted below:- Source: Snapchat

The post Always Demand For Money Before Having Séx With Any Man – Bobrisky Advices Ladies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

