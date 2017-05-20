AMAA 2017: Home Girls, Bimbo Akintola, Rita Dominic, eye continental acting crest – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
AMAA 2017: Home Girls, Bimbo Akintola, Rita Dominic, eye continental acting crest
Guardian (blog)
By reason of the mention they received at the nomination event of this year's edition of the premier film award, the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), held in Kigali, Rwanda on Sunday, some off and on screen personalities have been admitted into the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!