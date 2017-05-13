Amadi relishes knowledge gained at goalkeeping seminar

Former Nigeria international and national U-20 Goalkeepers’ Trainer, Emeka Amadi, who was among 42 person that took part in the maiden Goalkeeping Instructors Course organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), in Cameroon, has relished the experience garnered during the seminar.

Amadi and others were for five days at the Mbakomo Centre of Excellence exchanging experiences and proffering solutions to the challenges of goalkeeping in the African continent.

The former junior international told thenff.com that they were exposed to new ways they can help discover and develop great goalkeepers from across the continent, beginning from the age of eight.

“We learnt a lot and also shared our experiences on the types of programmes we should introduce the young ones to, and how to teach and guide clubs and national teams’ goalkeepers’ trainers,” Amadi said.

The discovery and nurturing of goalkeepers has its own bottlenecks and that was also pointed out at the gathering.

The event had former great goalkeepers like Senegal’s Tony Sylva, new Black Stars of Ghana goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingson, former Pharaohs goalie, Ahmed Nagy, and former Republic of Benin goalkeeper Jonas Bilde in attendance.

