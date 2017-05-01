Amaechi, Fani-Kayode in ‘war of words’ over stolen N2bn [VIDEO]
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has accused former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode of stealing the sum of N2bn meant for the repairs of Port Harcourt International Airport runway while in office. Amaechi, made the allegation while featuring on Channels Television programme, “Hard Copy,” this the former Minister, however, denied, describing the claims as “absurd.” […]
Amaechi, Fani-Kayode in ‘war of words’ over stolen N2bn [VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!