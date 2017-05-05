Pages Navigation Menu

Amaechi ‘Jonathan’s government spent N34bn for N100M Niger Delta contract,’ Minister says – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Premium Times

Amaechi 'Jonathan's government spent N34bn for N100M Niger Delta contract,' Minister says
Pulse Nigeria
According to Amaechi, Jonathan approved N47billion for the dredging of the River Niger and paid N34 billion to the contractor. Published: 2 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; 'Jola Sotubo. Print; eMail · Rotimi Amaechi – Minister of transportation
River Niger dredging Jonathan paid N34 billion for is being executed by Buhari with N100 million – AmaechiPremium Times

