Amaechi must beg for saying I stole N2bn or meet me in court – Fani-Kayode

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ex-Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to retract his allegation that the former stole N2bn meant to the repairs of Port Harcourt International Airport runway while in office. Fani-Kayode said failure to do so will result in a legal action against the former governor of oil rich Rivers State. […]

