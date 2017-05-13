Amaechi to Chair IoD Forum

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, will chair the Institution of Directors (IoD) interactive business forum on transport and logistics with the theme; ‘Transportation: The Vehicle of Growth’ on May 18 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State. Addressing journalist at a media briefing, the Chairman of Council, IoD Nigeria, Mr. Samuel Akeju, represented by Mr. Yomi Jones, said the one of the key objectives of the forum was to critically examine the challenges that had hindered the transport and logistics sector from playing a dominant role in the growth and development of the economy, with a view to bring the private sector to partner with government in building a virile sector.

He also stated that that the forum would examine the plans of government to use transportation as a vehicle to alleviate regional inequality and foster cohesive national integration. “The forum will explore opportunities that abound in the sector for the organised private sector and the international investors in addressing the transportation and logistics challenges,” Akeju added.

