Amaju Pinnick appointed President of AFCON, Media Committees of CAF.

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, as president of two high profile committees of the body. The NFF boss will oversee the Africa Cup of Nations committee which will see him in charge of the organization of all nations cup tournaments.

Former CAF President Issa Hayatou chaired the last AFCON committee. Pinnick also holds the leadership barton of the Media committee of the continental football body.

Also, president of Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi was named 1st Vice President and Congolese Constant Omari the second Vice President of CAF respectively. SAFA President, Danny Jordan is chairman of Marketing and TV Committee of CAF, while former Zambia FA President and African football legend, Kalusha Bwalya is chairman of CAF Technical and Development committee.

It is not the first international position held by Pinnick as he was recently appointed into one of World’s football governing body, FIFA, committee, the Organisation committee for competitions.

The post Amaju Pinnick appointed President of AFCON, Media Committees of CAF. appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

