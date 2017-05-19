Amaju’s reception: Edo Queens, U13 clash

As part of events for the grand reception by the South South Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in Benin City today, a novelty match has been arranged between Edo Queens, the top women side in Edo state and the state’s U13 male side that was being groomed by late national team Coach Shuaibu Amodu at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Edo FA Chairman and Media Committee Chairman of the South South Congress, Frank Ilaboya said in a statement that the match will start at 3pm. The reception proper will take place at the Government House in Benin City by 6:30pm, same day

“It will be an interesting encounter and a prelude to an evening of fun, where all the big shots in football and sports from the South South and indeed Nigeria, will be represented. All logistics have been put in place and I can assure you that the event will go on flawless on Friday”, Ilaboya assured.

There are already indications that other zones are planning receptions for the NFF President, CAF Executive Committee member and FIFA Organising Committee member. Ilaboya simply said, “we have taken the bulls by the horns and we await others if they have such plans to follow in our noble footsteps”

