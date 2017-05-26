Amazing Performances all the way! Catch the Next Episode of God’s Children Great Talent across TV Stations in Nigeria & the UK

After an electrifying episode last week, God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT7) will roll its 3rd episode on TV screens across Nigeria and United Kingdom with astonishing talents on display. For what promises to be a breath-taking television show, Episode 3 will showcase phenomenal talents from Port Harcourt who will battle to impress GCGT7 judges comprising award-winning […]

The post Amazing Performances all the way! Catch the Next Episode of God’s Children Great Talent across TV Stations in Nigeria & the UK appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

