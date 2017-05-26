Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amazing Performances all the way! Catch the Next Episode of God’s Children Great Talent across TV Stations in Nigeria & the UK

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

After an electrifying episode last week, God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT7) will roll its 3rd episode on TV screens across Nigeria and United Kingdom with astonishing talents on display. For what promises to be a breath-taking television show, Episode 3 will showcase phenomenal talents from Port Harcourt who will battle to impress GCGT7 judges comprising award-winning […]

The post Amazing Performances all the way! Catch the Next Episode of God’s Children Great Talent across TV Stations in Nigeria & the UK appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.