Amazon Prime subscribers now get access to exclusive live music events

Amazon Prime’s new Live Events incentive gives music fans exclusive opportunities to see their favorite artists perform up close and personal in iconic locations. First up? Blondie in the U.K.

The post Amazon Prime subscribers now get access to exclusive live music events appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

