Amazon sets sights on UK grocery with checkout-free trademark – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Amazon sets sights on UK grocery with checkout-free trademark
Guardian (blog)
The strap line is used in a promotional video for Amazon Go on YouTube that's been viewed more than 9 million times. The company has opened a futuristic test store under that name in Seattle that has no cashiers or checkouts. Amazon.com Inc. is laying …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!