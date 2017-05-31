Amazon’s new retail bookstores have all of the books, but none of the charm
The opening of NYC’s Amazon Books brought in tons of customers but the concept falls completely flat in transforming the experience of purchasing books when you’re trapped on your phone the entire time.
The post Amazon’s new retail bookstores have all of the books, but none of the charm appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!