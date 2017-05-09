Amazon’s touchscreen Echo may launch as soon as Tuesday, for more than $200
Amazon’s next Echo might have a built-in touchscreen and a camera, a leaked image suggests. Reports in The Wall Street Journal and CNET suggest that it will launch as soon as Tuesday.
The post Amazon's touchscreen Echo may launch as soon as Tuesday, for more than $200 appeared first on Digital Trends.
Comments
