Ambode at Anglican synod, says politics is about service

By Olayinka Latona

Lagos—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State yesterday emphasized the need for Nigerians to embrace selfless service to humanity, saying that such remained the essence of existence to positively impact others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of 33rd Synod of Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) with the theme: “Serving”, Governor Ambode also charged political and religious leaders to continually tow the path of service to humanity, just as he said that politics in the real sense of it should only be about selfless service to the people

Ambode, in his keynote address, described the Synod and the theme as apt and historic having coincided with the celebration of 50 years of existence of the state, which according to him, was all about celebrating those that have served and still serving the state.

According to him, “Serving, be it in government, churches,, mosques or wherever, is like a clarion call from God and for me, I believe that there is no way I can just give back to humanity for the greater blessings that God has endowed me than just serving and serving selflessly without any inkling of wanting to get a return from anybody and that is what has actually propelled us to serve the people.

“We believe strongly that our calling on earth is to continually serve which is the whole essence of why we have also decided to dedicate ourselves to say that the only way we can give back to God is to serve humanity and that is what we have always been doing.

“For us that are government officials or politicians, what is it that really makes a difference? The difference is that when you are getting a feedback from people that you have made their lives easier. That is it. People don’t want any other thing from us but to make their lives easier; to make them for instance move from one point to the other easily; allow them to send their children to school and then generally make them comfortable.

“Those little things are the things that really matter to our people, and that is why we are more committed to say that on a godly template, this is a calling that we need to serve not necessarily whether we are praised or not,” he said.

In his address, Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Ephraim Ademowo commended Governor Ambode for his absolute devotion to duty and passion for the growth of the State, which according to him, had resulted in the massive developmental projects across the State.

Ademowo, who said the church would pray and support the Governor to win election again for the second term in office, said Governor Ambode as a trail blazer and innovative leader had transformed the State and taken it to an enviable height.

