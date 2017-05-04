Ambode commissions 10 roads, three bridges

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has embarked on the commissioning of several infrastructural projects as the state celebrates ‘Lagos @ 50’. The projects, including network of roads, bridges, seven transformers, Street Lighting infrastructures, monuments and a recreation park, the Governor said was in line with his commitment to make life comfortable for residents […]

The post Ambode commissions 10 roads, three bridges appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

