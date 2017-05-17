Ambode commissions Abule Egba, Ajah flyovers, Lekki roads – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ambode commissions Abule Egba, Ajah flyovers, Lekki roads
Vanguard
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday commissioned the Ajah and Abule Egba Flyovers, saying that both bridges were creative solutions by his administration to address the perennial traffic associated with the areas, as well as boost …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!