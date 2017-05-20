Ambode commissions road network in Epe, Kosofe

…Says MoU on 8-lane Ikorodu-Epe road underway

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Monsur Olowoopejo

LAGOS State Government and private investors have concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on proposed 8-lane Ikorodu-Epe road expansion project next week.

Meantime, the state government said in collaboration with Ogun State Government the Mojoda to Ijebu-Ode junction road will be constructed.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, who disclosed the plans at the commissioning of road projects in Epe and Kosofe Local Governments, said that the expansion works would be delivered through Public Private Partnership (PPP), arrangement.

According to him, “The MoU to expand the 49 years road will be signed next week. And that will further open up the axis.

“The eight-lane will provide viable alternative routes to Lekki-Eti-Osa-Epe expressway which will witness increased vehicular movements resulting from industrial activities at the Lekki Free Trade Zone.” The governor added that eight-lane road would include rail at the middle, to provide options for commuters on the road.

On the planned collaboration with the Ogun State Government on Mojoda-Ijebu-ode road in Epe, the Ambode explained that it would scale up the socio-economic integration of the South West region.

He added that the plan of his administration was to open Epe town to local and international investors who would be keen to take advantage of the ongoing transformation of Ibeju-Lekki axis which is currently being turned into an industrial hub.

Aside the roads, the Governor said the ongoing Epe Marina project, when completed, would turn Epe into a world class destination for tourists and adventure seekers.

The post Ambode commissions road network in Epe, Kosofe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

