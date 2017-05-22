Ambode hails lawmakers as Assembly holds session for Lagos@50

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday called on the Military to perish any attempt to lure it to stage a coup against the democratic process, vowing that such attempt would be vehemently resisted.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai had recently revealed that some military officers were hobnobbing with politicians ostensibly to overthrow the present democratically elected government.

But speaking at a Special Parliamentary Session organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly to mark the Lagos@50 celebrations and the second anniversary of the 8th Assembly, Tinubu advised those behind the attempt to truncate the democratic which Nigerians fought hard for should perish such idea in their best interest.

He said: “But amidst the celebration, I will like to sound a caution to us all the precious thing we have – democracy that we are now trying to perfect is not guaranteed to us. We must sweat hard yet think wisely if we are to keep it. There will always be some people who want to undermine democracy. These people gain more from the government in the dark.

“Just a few days ago, we had a warning that some people were trying to entice the military out of the barracks. I say don’t try it. I want to add my voice to that warning. Those who think they can break the democracy so many of us labored and for which too many people died, sacrificed their lives, they are sure mistaken.

“Nigeria has come too far for such a thing to happen. Those people behind such idea will find no fertile ground to plant their seed in Lagos. We will not buy their bad product; whatever they want to sell is a bad product and we are going to reject it. We tell them, move away from here because Lagos State will resist it, Lagos State is saying move away from it, don’t think about it, we are all staying together to grow our democracy,” Tinubu said.

Speaking on the Lagos@50 celebrations, Tinubu said going by achievements recorded in the last five decades, there were so much reasons to celebrate, but that in the midst of the celebration, it was important to place emphasis on the need to create more opportunities for the people.

“We also have realized that we need to do more in order to create more opportunities, better education, improved housing and more jobs for many of our people so that all can witness the full blossom of growth and prosperity,” he said.

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode said since creation, the State had been a shining example and critical hub of socio-economic and political development, saying that the harmonious relationship between the three arms of government in Nigeria which is reflective in the governance model of Lagos State promoted the interest and welfare of the people.

“Today, we are celebrating the contributions of the Lagos State House of Assembly, particularly the 8th Assembly in the last two years, to the true principles of democratic governance through passage of Bills that advance the principle of governance and promotion of social welfare of the people within the ambits of the Law.

“It is on record that military incursion into governance has always made the legislature its first victim by suspending the constitution with all powers against the wishes of our people. Therefore, the Legislature can be said to be the most exposed in governance model in the current democratic dispensation, if we have to give its true meaning and relevance in a representative government,” he said.

Governor Ambode added that in spite of this chequered history, the first to eighth Assemblies of the Lagos State House of Assembly had been the benchmark for assessing legislative business in governance of the Nigerian State, stressing that the 8th Assembly, in particular had been highly responsive and innovative in fulfilling its constitutional obligations and meeting the aspirations of our people for the dividends of democracy.

“The superlative performance of the 8th Assembly, including previous Assemblies, can be attributed to the quality of leadership that has been produced through a matured and democratic process with the purpose of providing a democratic process that would benefit our people.

“Over the years, the Legislative arm of government in Lagos State has been a shining beacon of democratic independence and responsiveness. It has never shirked its assigned role or responsibility even in the face of provocation. It has continuously engaged the electorate in the process of making laws through interactive engagements and contributions to the making of Laws,” he said.

The Governor said that the synergy between the three arms of government, particularly the Executive and Legislature had become the benchmark of the democratic process in Nigeria, saying that as the State celebrates its Golden Jubilee, it had laid the building blocks for the next fifty years.

