Ambode insists Danfo buses will be banned in Lagos
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has insisted that his administration will not rescind its earlier decision to ban Yellow buses, also known as “Danfo.” Speaking at the May Day rally held at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, on Monday, the governor stressed that a mega city like Lagos deserves a better means of transportation. Dispelling fears […]
