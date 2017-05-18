‘Ambode is an exemplary leader’

Interest groups – De-Fash Movement (DFM), Awori Vanguard (AV), Lagosians Future Group (LFG), Asiwaju National Forum (ANF), and others, have described Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as an exemplary leader who is passionate about making life easy for residents.

According to them, the governor has always placed premium on the people’s well-being.

They appealed to Lagosians to always support his programmes, projects and policies that would guarantee his continuity of making Lagos comfortable for living.

The groups spoke through their General Coordinator, Seyi Bamigbade, when they visited the newly-completed road projects at Ojodu Berger and Abule Egba.

Bamigbade said members of the groups are happy with the infrastructural development.

The post ‘Ambode is an exemplary leader’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

