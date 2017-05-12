Ambode launches free public WiFi in Lagos

The Lagos State government yesterday launched free public Wi-Fi at parks and gardens in its resolve to achieve its smart mega city status. Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode said the provision of the free Wi-Fi was part of his administration’s effort to make the state work for all and sundry. Represented by the state Commissioner for Science […]

Ambode launches free public WiFi in Lagos

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

