Ambode ‘permanently’ bans VIO in Lagos – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Ambode 'permanently' bans VIO in Lagos
Premium Times
The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday put to rest the uncertainty concerning the absence of Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIO, on Lagos roads, stating categorically that he has asked them to stay off the roads permanently. Governor …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!