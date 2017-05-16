Pages Navigation Menu

Ambode says VIO ban in Lagos permanent, orders FRSC to vacate roads too

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, has said that the ban of Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) from Lagos road is permanent. Governor Ambode who disclosed this Tuesday at the commissioning of Pedestrian bridges, layby and slip roads in Ojodu Berger axis also asked officers of the Federal Road Service Corps, (FRSC) to stay off all state […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

