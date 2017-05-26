Ambode, Soyinka to partner Evander Holyfield Foundation on discovering boxing talents

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, said they would partner Evander Holyfield Foundation in the discovery of boxing talents in the state. They said this on Friday at the “Rumbles in Lagos’’ novelty bout between former Heavyweight Boxer Holyfield and former Gov. Bola Tinubu at Landmark Event Centre…

The post Ambode, Soyinka to partner Evander Holyfield Foundation on discovering boxing talents appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

