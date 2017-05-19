Ambode, Tinubu, others advocate for girl-child education

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos—Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, the Senator representing Lagos Central at the Senate, Oluremi Tinubu and other women bigwigs yesterday, called for serious attention to be paid to the education of the girl child in the country.

They spoke at a symposium organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, as part of activities marking Lagos at 50, held in Ikeja, Lagos, South-West Nigeria.

According to Ambode, women had contributed greatly to the development of Lagos, especially when they were well educated, adding that overtime, women had left their footprints in the sand of time to ensure that Lagos attained the enviable position it is presently.

She said the theme of the symposium: “The contribution of Women to the development of Lagos State in the past 50 years,” was apt as women had contributed practically in all fields to make Lagos what it is today.

Ambode, who said women had played great roles in building education infrastructure, social engineering, food security, among others in the state, stated that women in Lagos would not draw back despite the lofty achievements.

Speaking, Tinubu lamented that the nation still had large number of women without access to advanced education and that there were women desperately in need of support to lift them out of poverty and degrading relationships.

Also speaking, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Nike Akande stated that if the position of women in the society must be improved upon, there was the need to agitate for the education of the girl-child.

In her own address, the Deputy Governor, represented by the state’s Head of Service, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, lauded the contribution of women to the development of the state, promising that the administration would continue to take women’s interests as priority.

Other guest speakers, Mrs. Kemi Nelson, APC South-West Women Leader, and Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, Leader of market women took turns to commend the contributions of women to the development of the state, socially, politically and commercially in the past 50 years.

The chairman of sessions, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, noted that the contribution of those notable women, should inspire the younger generation of women to lift the state to the next level.

In attendance were many women permanent secretaries and other notable women in the state.

