Ambrose Alli University fully digitises academic, administrative operations – VC

Ignatius Onimawo, the Vice-Chancellor of the Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma, says that the institution’s academic and administrative operations were now fully digitised. Onimawo disclosed this on Friday at Ekpoma, headquarters of the Esan-West Local Government Area of Edo, while rendering account of his stewardship since assumption of office. He said the university’s Senate meetings were now computerised,…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Ambrose Alli University fully digitises academic, administrative operations – VC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

