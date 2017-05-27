AMCON Recovers N134bn Debt, Trims Loss to N254.34bn in 2016 – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
AMCON Recovers N134bn Debt, Trims Loss to N254.34bn in 2016
THISDAY Newspapers
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday put the total of its debt recoveries in 2016 at N134 billion. The corporation, which disclosed this while unveiling its 2016 financial accounts, however, explained that not all the total …
Dangote, two states to buy Peugeot car assembly plant in Kaduna
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!