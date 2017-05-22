AMCON takes over Wokson International

HON. JUSTICE Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court Lagos Division has granted an injunction against Wokson International Limited in Asaba and Warri in Delta State on the application of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). The order therefore mandates AMCON to take over all the assets of Wokson International Limited and Chief Dr. William […]

