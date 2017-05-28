AMCON to sell Peugeot Automobile to Dangote, Kebbi, Kaduna states – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
AMCON to sell Peugeot Automobile to Dangote, Kebbi, Kaduna states
Daily Post Nigeria
The Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON, has disclosed that it is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, PAN, Ltd to Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states. The Chief Executive of AMCON, Ahmed Kuru, told Reuters that all processes on the …
