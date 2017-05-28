AMCON to sell Peugeot Automobile to Dangote, Kebbi, Kaduna states

The Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON, has disclosed that it is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, PAN, Ltd to Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states. The Chief Executive of AMCON, Ahmed Kuru, told Reuters that all processes on the bids were completed about two months ago. He said all that is left is […]

AMCON to sell Peugeot Automobile to Dangote, Kebbi, Kaduna states

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

