American Actor, Columbus Short Calls Nicki Minaj Out

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American rapper, Nicki Minaj who had a major beef with female rapper Remy Ma which resulted in shots being fired and tracks being released has incurred the wrath of yet another person, this time, an actor. Columbus Short took to his social media page on Instagram to call the rapper out over her plastic surgery…

