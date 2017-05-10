Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

American Rapper, Bow Wow Busted For Claiming False Luxury Life

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American rapper, Bow Wow also known as Shad Moss has been exposed for lying to his fans after he posted a rather misleading photo on his social media page. The rapper took to his Instagram account to share a photo of a private jet which he captioned “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up…

The post American Rapper, Bow Wow Busted For Claiming False Luxury Life appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.