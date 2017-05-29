Pages Navigation Menu

American Singer Pia Mia accused of jacking Phyno’s Song

May 29, 2017

American singer of Guam descent Pia Mia dropped a new song featuring Jeremih 2 days ago titled “I’m A Fan“. However, people instantly noticed the similarity to Phyno‘s song of the same title featuring Decarlo and Mr Eazi. None of the artistes involved have said anything yet on the issue. Listen below and share your […]

