Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amewu backs Okyenhene in BNI galamsey report scandal – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Amewu backs Okyenhene in BNI galamsey report scandal
Myjoyonline.com
The Ministry of Lands of Forestry has jumped to the defence of the Okyenhene in a recent BNI report accusing the Okyehene and his palace as being complicit in illegal mining activities. A statement issued Tuesday and signed by the sector Minister John …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.