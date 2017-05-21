Amnesty Deploys 100 On Vocational Training, Empowers Others

By Emameh Gabriel

In continuation of its mandate, the Presidential Amnesty Programm ( PAP) has deployed the first batch of 100 ex-agitators to the International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality, Yenagoa, while also giving empowerment to others in Rivers State.

The beneficiaries who were inducted into the institute are the first tranch of 1000 to be trained and be empowered by the Presidential Amnesty office on various skill acquisition programms

Speaking at the flag of ceremony at the International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality, Yenagoa, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Program, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, said the Presidential Amnesty Program has been so effective since it was introduced in 2009 and youths from the region have proven to the world that they are not only talented but industrious as they have shown from their performances within and outside the country.

He said the purpose of the Presidential Amnesty programme is to ensure that youths from “the Niger Delta region are adequately trained and equipped to compete with their counterparts within and outside Nigeria”.

Boroh who urged the beneficiaries to take the opportunity given to them as advantage to build on their individual capacity and make themselves entrepreneurs and employers of labour, assured them of the federal government continue support in human capacity building in the region.

Also in Port Harcourt, ex agitators who were empowered under the Presidential Amnesty Program expressed gratitude towards the federal government Amnesty initiative.

Some of them who spoke while receiving their empowerment kits, such as newly constructed fish ponds and portion of farmlands, shops and supermarkets said the Presidential Amnesty Program is real, adding that such gesture from the federal government will do so much in reducing the rate of crime and insecurity in the region.

While thanking the federal government, they assured that in few months from now, they too would be employers of labour as they would put in their best not only to ensure that their businesses grow beyond expectations but also engage and encourage other youths from the region to shun violence, embrace peace and support the government in its efforts to attract more developments to the Niger Delta.

Prayers were said for President Muhammadu Buhari and his his commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region.

The post Amnesty Deploys 100 On Vocational Training, Empowers Others appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

