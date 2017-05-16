Amodu’s son, 12 dies

Suleman Shaibu, son of late former national team coach, Amodu Shaibu is dead. The JSS 2 student reportedly died Sunday after a brief illness.

According to accounts from “Family United by Sports”platform on WhatsApp, Segun Oguns, a former national assistant goalkeeper, said the boy, Suleman was a student of Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta. The late boy came to Lagos Thursday on holiday. He took ill and was taken to hospital in Surulere the next day before he passed on Sunday. He was buried same day.

His father, Amodu Shaibu, a former national coach died in June, last year.

The post Amodu’s son, 12 dies appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

