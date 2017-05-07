Amosun approves new Governing Council for Olabisi Onabanjo University
The Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has approved the constitution of a new Governing Council for the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye. The Secretary to the State Government in a release stated that the Council members who are drawn from the Academia, Business and Political sectors will be inaugurated at a date to be announced later. The composition of the Governing Council is as follows:
