Amosun Orders Compulsory Retirement Of OGBC, OGTV General Managers

The General Manager of Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Tunde Awolana; and General Manager, Ogun State Television, Dele Bolujoko, have been ordered to proceed on compulsory retirement from the public service of the state.

The Head of Service, Abayomi Sobande, in a statement on Wednesday evening said the retirement of the two affected general managers takes immediate effect.

It read, “On behalf of the Governor of Ogun State, I wish to seize this opportunity to appreciate the contributions of these General Managers to the development of the State and wish them success in their future endeavours. “The most senior management staff of the two government agencies are hereby directed to take over the management of the agencies pending further directives from the office of the Head of Service.”

Some birds close to the polity have squealed that their retirements might not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the station over unpaid four-month salaries, among other issues.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has accepted the notices of voluntary retirement from the affected general managers.

