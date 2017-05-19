An Unfortunate Record for Congo: Thousands Flee Cells in Biggest Jailbreak – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
An Unfortunate Record for Congo: Thousands Flee Cells in Biggest Jailbreak
New York Times
Burned vehicles at the front gate of Makala prison in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, after it was stormed on Wednesday. Credit Robert Carrubba/Reuters. NAIROBI, Kenya — Long plagued by corruption and inept government, people in the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!