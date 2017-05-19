Anaesthetic wipes help men last five minutes longer in bedroom



For men who have difficulty rising to the occasion in the bedroom, scientists may have a come up with a simple solution.

Anaesthetic wipes help certain men who suffer with premature ejaculation maintain an erection for an additional five minutes, a study reveals.

The wipes contain the local anesthetic benzocaine, which desensitizes the penis and delays ejaculation, allowing for a longer erection.

Yet, benzocaine can affect a woman’s chances of having an orgasm and may cause erectile dysfunction if the penis becomes too numb, an expert warns.

Researchers from Cornell University analysed 21 men with premature ejaculation who were in monogamous heterosexual relationships.

Fifteen men used the wipes, known as Preboost, while six others received a placebo wipe without benzocaine.

After two months, the men in the treatment group showed significant improvement in premature ejaculation compared to those in the placebo group.

They also reported greater improvement in ejaculation control, sexual intercourse satisfaction, pleasure and reduced frustration.

“This study is encouraging in demonstrating a new and innovative way to reduce the symptoms of premature ejaculation,” said American Urological Association spokesman Dr. Tobias Kohler.

He said: “Premature ejaculation can cause a variety of issues related to negative feelings and emotions that can lead to problems with sexual relationships.

“This data shows topical 4 percent benzocaine wipes is a promising therapy to treat the most common form of sexual dysfunction among men,” Web MD reported.

Yet, benzocaine can be absorbed through the vaginal wall and reduce a women’s chances of having an orgasm if a condom is not used, an expert warns.

The anesthetic may also be a cause of erectile dysfunction in itself if the penis becomes too numb, they add.

The study author’s note their findings should be considered preliminary until published in a journal. The results were presented at the American Urological Association meeting.

This comes after researchers from the University of Sheffield found that acupuncture may help with premature ejaculation.

Various alternative treatments – including acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, Ayurvedic herbal medicine and a Korean topical cream – also have significant desirable effects, they found.

Premature ejaculation is the most common ejaculation problem. It occurs when the male ejaculates too quickly during sexual intercourse.

Various psychological and physical factors can cause a man to suddenly experience the problem. Physical causes include prostate or thyroid problems, or the use of recreational drugs.

Psychological causes include depression, stress, relationship problems or anxiety about sexual performance. Treatments include couples therapy or medication to delay ejaculation.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

