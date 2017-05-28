Analysts hail Buhari’s war on corruption, insecurity, caution on economy

Kaduna – Some political analysts in Kaduna on Sunday hailed President Muhammadu for his handling of corruption and insecurity issues since coming to power tow years ago.

The analysts in separate interviews said the administration has also brought about greater openness, transparency and accountability in the business of governance.

Muhammad Ibrahim, National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said Buhari’s two years were largely a huge success.

He noted that the fight against corruption has not only brought the issues to public discourse by also made those running public affairs conscious of the need to be transparent and accountable.

“The whistle blower policy of the government has also yielded positive results with the discoveries of stolen public funds hidden in banks, homes, farms and obscure places and the forfeiture of such monies to the Federal Government.”

He however, said there was the need to strengthen the anti-corruption agencies through legislation and quick dispensation of justice by the courts.

Ibrahim noted that the economy cannot flourish amid insecurity and corruption, hence the emphasis to tame them.

The ACF spokesman, however, said administration needed to do more in the area of infrastructure development, especially rehabilitation and building of roads, completion of vital projects like the Baro Port Terminal,

Other vital projects requiring more attention, he said, were the Mambila power project, Kano- Maiduguri dual carriage way, Calabar- Jalingo-Biu-Maiduguri trunk A road, Kano-Lagos Railway and others because of their economic values.

He advised the government to reverse the power privatization arrangement, saying it was a total failure since it came into effect three years ago.

“Government should also put in place a policy framework that will encourage private investments in renewable energy to compliment thermal and hydro generating plants,” Ibrahim said.

On employment and the economy, the ACF spokesman commended the government N-power programme, Social Investment Project and efforts to promote agriculture and solid minerals development.

He also commended ongoing recruitment into the Military, Police Force and other security agencies.

Ibrahim called for better working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature for good governance.

The ACF spokesman called on states and local governments to improve the welfare of the citizenry through empowerment and poverty reduction programmes, compulsory education, skills acquisition and development of micro, small and medium enterprises.

Dr Auwal Aliyu , a Political Analyst, said the Buhari administration has done well in the area of tackling corruption and insecurity but performed poorly in handling the economy.

He recalled that the key campaign pledges of Buhari was to fight corruption, tackle insecurity and boost the economy.

” You will appreciate the fact that he has played a major role in bringing down insurgency at least by 80 percent.

“In the past, we had a situation where we can’t sleep with all our eyes closed; we were afraid to even be in the midst of people, afraid to go to market, but now people are going about their normal business without fear.

“Except the issue of herdsmen, which is not only in Nigeria but everywhere in Africa, the government has done well in the area of security.”

Aliyu also commended the administration in the fight against corruption, but said its handling of the economy was poor, adding that the “government needs to really work hard in ensuring that social services are provided for the people.”

Also, Malam Jibril Saidu, a politician, said the administration must strengthen its handling of the economy, but acknowledged that it did well in handling security and corruption.

“In spite of the issues of herdsmen and kidnappers, the government has performed very well on security and financial crime angle.”

He faulted the handling of the economy, saying that the administration must have a very strong economic team to chart way out of current stagnation.

Saidu also agreed with the National Bureau of Statistics reports that inflation was going down, insisting that prices of goods and services in the open market were on downward swing.

” I am following what the minister of finance said about the capital expenditure which the government has expended at least about N1.3 trillion on infrastructure which is the highest ever and is 30 percent of the total budget; that is very encouraging.

“The government should continue to spend more on capital projects instead of overhead and recurrent expenditure, so as to boost infrastructure needed for Nigeria to make headway,” added.

