Anambra Begins Aeriel Surveillance in Villages Over Herdsmen Attacks

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Obiano Launches Helicopter Surveillance in Anambra. Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, has launched an aerial helicopter surveillance in Agrarian communities in the State to curb the Herdsmen menace. See report below… To ensure maximum safety of lives and property of Ndi Anambra, Gov Willie Obiano has announced a routine helicopter surveillance of Anambra State to ensure …

