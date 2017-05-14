Anambra Gov. Poll: Nothing’ll stop APC from winning – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will win the Anambra state governorship election come November.

Dr. Ngige gave the statement uring a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

According to him,nothing will stop an APC candidate from emerging and being sworn-in as the next Anambra state governor.

“Mark my words, on November 19, 2017, an APC candidate will be declared the winner of Anambra State governorship election and on March 17, next year, he will be sworn in as the governor of the state.

“Nothing will stop this because we will work hard for it. Besides, the man currently occupying the position has lost the support of the people because of poor performance.”

Those at the meeting included Dr. George Moghalu, Senator Andy Uba, Dr. Tony Nwoye, Eng. Barth Nwibe, Dr. Obinna Uzor, among others.

Also speaking, the leader of the South-East committee set up for the evaluation of the upcoming Anambra governorship poll, Senator Jim Nwobodo, said it would be a very easy task defeating the incunbent Governor, Willie Obiano.

“We won’t fight but we will take over Anambra State. It’s the easiest fight we shall do. The most important task we must achieve is to get a credible candidate that will win the election.” Nwobodo urged members and delegates of the party to shun money politics during the party’s primary.”

The post Anambra Gov. Poll: Nothing’ll stop APC from winning – Ngige appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

