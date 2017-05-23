Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra guber: 3,000 APC, PDP members defect to APGA

Posted on May 23, 2017

No fewer than 3,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ugbene community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State. The election is scheduled for November 18, 2017. The defectors, led by National Chairman of Ugbene Great […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

