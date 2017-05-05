Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra Guber: Protesters allege plot to frustrate Sen. Uba’s bid

A COALITION of support groups from Anambra State yesterday stormed the National Assembly complex in a solidarity protest to support Senator Andy Uba representing Anambra South senatorial district. The group alleged that the recent allegation of certificate forgery levelled against the lawmaker was nothing but a witch-hunt and propaganda intended to frustrate the governorship ambition […]

