Anambra Guber: Protesters allege plot to frustrate Sen. Uba’s bid
A COALITION of support groups from Anambra State yesterday stormed the National Assembly complex in a solidarity protest to support Senator Andy Uba representing Anambra South senatorial district. The group alleged that the recent allegation of certificate forgery levelled against the lawmaker was nothing but a witch-hunt and propaganda intended to frustrate the governorship ambition […]
