Anambra monarchs may sue Obiano over non-implementation of welfare law – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Anambra monarchs may sue Obiano over non-implementation of welfare law
Vanguard
NNEWI—Anambra State traditional rulers may have concluded plans to drag Gov Willie Obiano to court over alleged failure to implement the state's chieftaincy welfare Law, 2007. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented …
Anambra ex-council chiefs threaten to dump Obiano over unpaid entitlements
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!